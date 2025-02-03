Stefan Ortega News: Brutal day against Arsenal

Ortega recorded two saves and allowed five goals in Sunday's 5-1 loss against Arsenal.

Ortega was back in net for the reception of Arsenal Sunday, likely wishing he would've stayed on the sidelines after allowing five goals and making only two saves. It does tie his worst performance of the year, only having allowed five goals in a match one other time this season. He will likely fall back to the bench for the Feb. 11 match against Real Madrid, with Ederson likely to take over duties after the struggle Sunday.