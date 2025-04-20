Stefan Ortega News: Clean sheet against Toffees

Ortega recorded two saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 2-0 win versus Everton.

Ortega had a decent outing as he held a clean sheet Saturday, only facing two shots that he was required to save. This was his first clean sheet in seven appearances, with five in 14 appearances this campaign. The club has another midweek match on Tuesday against Aston Villa, with Ortega possibly seeing the start again over injured Ederson (groin).