Stefan Ortega News: Concedes one against Villa
Ortega made two saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 2-1 victory versus Aston Villa.
Ortega saw a decent outing but did allow one of the three shots he saw on net, still making two saves. This comes after he had a clean sheet last outing, remaining at three in 13 league appearances this season. He could see the start again next contest, with Ederson still questionable to return against Nottingham.
