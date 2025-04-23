Fantasy Soccer
Stefan Ortega headshot

Stefan Ortega News: Concedes one against Villa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

Ortega made two saves and allowed one goal in Tuesday's 2-1 victory versus Aston Villa.

Ortega saw a decent outing but did allow one of the three shots he saw on net, still making two saves. This comes after he had a clean sheet last outing, remaining at three in 13 league appearances this season. He could see the start again next contest, with Ederson still questionable to return against Nottingham.

Stefan Ortega
Manchester City
