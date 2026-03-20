Stefan Ortega News: Decent in UEL victory

Ortega (calf) made two saves and one clearance during his return of injury for Thursday's Europa League clash against Midtjylland, confirming he is back fit for Nottingham Forest.

Ortega cleared the calf injury that ruled him out in the last four games across all competitions and made a decent outing during Thursday's Europa League clash against Midtjylland, making two saves and one clearance. The game ended in a penalty shoutout during wish none of the Midtjylland players scored a goal, making Ortega a solid choice for the starting role between the posts for Forest as he seems ahead of Matz Sels when fit.