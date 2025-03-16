Stefan Ortega News: Rough day against Brighton

Ortega recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Brighton.

Ortega was far from his best on Saturday, as some shaky judgement and unlucky bounces led to two goals allowed and only two saves. He has now gone six appearances since his last clean sheet, with four in 14 appearances across all competitions. He was in for the injured Ederson and is likely to fall back to the bench after the break.