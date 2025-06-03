Stefan Ortega News: Serves as backup

Ortega started in 12 of his 13 appearances this season while registering 33 saves, 18 goals allowed and three clean sheets in the Premier League.

Ortega saw a bit more work from his backup role in years past this season, getting the call on 12 occasions due to injuries and bad form from Ederson. He would see just as many appearances in the 2024/25 campaign as he did in the previous two campaigns combined. He will now likely return for another season in a backup role despite some news of a possible transfer out, as new reports have both him and Ederson remaining with the team.