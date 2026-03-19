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Stefan Ortega News: Starting vs. Midtjylland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

Ortega (calf) is in the starting lineup for Thursday's Europa League contest against Midtjylland.

Ortega is fit enough to return to action and will get the start in this pivotal European contest right away. The veteran goalkeeper is back from a four-game absence, and in his five previous starts, he recorded two clean sheets while allowing six goals.

Stefan Ortega
Nottingham Forest
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