Ortega turned in a sharp performance between the posts, finishing with three saves and coming up clutch on Wolves' best looks at goal. He reacted quickly to get down and parry Mateus Mane's low drive, then stonewalled him again at the near post in stoppage time when Wolves tried to steal momentum on the break. Outside of those flashpoints, he commanded his box with confidence and dealt cleanly with crosses as Forest dictated the run of play. It goes down as his first clean sheet of the season and his first for his new club in just two appearances, and he will aim to carry that rhythm into next Sunday's showdown with Liverpool.