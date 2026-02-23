Stefan Ortega News: Three saves in loss
Stefan Ortega recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Liverpool.
Ortega seemed set for a heroic draw against Liverpool heading into second half stoppage time, but it wasn't to be. He was beaten late, and lost the clean sheet and draw in one fell swoop. Ortega did well throughout the match and can build on this performance, even if the team in front of him gave him little to work with.
