Stefan Posch Injury: Suffers thigh injury

Posch sustained a lesion of the MTJ of his left biceps femoris and will be sidelined for a few weeks, Mediaset relayed.

Posch will sit out the next two games and will attempt to return after the break in late March, but he might need more time to get healthy. Rafael Toloi will hold down the fort until Isak Hien (thigh) returns. Marten de Roon and Matteo Ruggeri will be emergency options at the position.