Stefan Posch News: Heads to Atalanta

Posch has transferred to Atalanta on loan with a purchase option from Bologna, the two teams announced.

Posch lost the starting job to Emil Holm a couple of months ago, and Bologna are also set to sign Davide Calabria from Milan. He'll primarily play as a center-back at Atalanta, replacing Odilon Kossounou (thigh) and Giorgio Scalvini (shoulder), who are out long-term. Sead Kolasinac (thigh) is also currently on the mend. He has recorded 29 crosses (10 accurate), 54 tackles and 31 clearances in 20 matches (13 starts).