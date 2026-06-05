Stefan Posch headshot

Stefan Posch News: Pushing for starter role

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 5, 2026

Posch has been named in Austria's World Cup squad and is expected to provide competition and depth in the defensive positions, with a potential starting role if called upon by manager Rangnick.

Posch ended the season having been a reliable presence at Mainz in the Bundesliga, contributing his characteristic defensive solidity and physical presence at right-back in a campaign that has kept him in manager Rangnick's regular international thinking. The right-back brings Bundesliga experience, the ability to press from the back and a competitive quality that has made him a consistent international presence, and his familiarity with the coaching staff's demands gives him a genuine opportunity if called upon. Posch heads into the World Cup ready to take his chance and demonstrate that he belongs among the starting options for Austria.

Stefan Posch
FSV Mainz 05
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stefan Posch See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stefan Posch See More
2026 World Cup Group J Preview: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group J Preview: Argentina, Algeria, Austria and Jordan Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
64 days ago
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Hoffenheim v. RB Leipzig Preview
SOC
Dream11 Fantasy Soccer: Hoffenheim v. RB Leipzig Preview
Author Image
Juan Pablo Aravena
June 11, 2020
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Bundesliga Targets
SOC
FanDuel Fantasy Soccer: Saturday Bundesliga Targets
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
June 4, 2020
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday Bundesliga Picks
SOC
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday Bundesliga Picks
Author Image
Andrew M. Laird
May 25, 2020