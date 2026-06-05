Stefan Posch News: Pushing for starter role

Posch has been named in Austria's World Cup squad and is expected to provide competition and depth in the defensive positions, with a potential starting role if called upon by manager Rangnick.

Posch ended the season having been a reliable presence at Mainz in the Bundesliga, contributing his characteristic defensive solidity and physical presence at right-back in a campaign that has kept him in manager Rangnick's regular international thinking. The right-back brings Bundesliga experience, the ability to press from the back and a competitive quality that has made him a consistent international presence, and his familiarity with the coaching staff's demands gives him a genuine opportunity if called upon. Posch heads into the World Cup ready to take his chance and demonstrate that he belongs among the starting options for Austria.