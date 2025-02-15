Stefan Posch News: Solid In Cagliari game

Posch registered three crosses (zero accurate), two clearances, one block and five tackles (three won) in Saturday's 0-0 draw against Cagliari.

Posch made his third consecutive start since joining and had his best showing yet, as he didn't make errors in the back and also contributed a little to the offense. He'll have to fight for minutes once Sead Kolasinac (thigh) recovers. He has notched three shots (two on target), three crosses (zero accurate), nine tackles (seven won) and six clearances so far.