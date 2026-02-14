Stefano Moreo News: Creates two chances in Milan clash

Moreo had one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Friday's 2-1 defeat versus AC Milan.

Moreo was the most active attacker for his side in a difficult match-up, but wasn't as busy and dangerous as in some of his previous outings. He has logged at least one shot in six games in a row, racking up 16 attempts (six on target) and adding no interceptions and 15 clearances over that span. Additionally, he has tallied one cross (zero accurate) and at least one key pass, amassing four, in the past three meetings.