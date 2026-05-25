Stefano Moreo News: Nets in loss

Moreo scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Lazio.

Moreo ended the season with a goal in a disappointing loss to Lazio. That wraps his season up with seven goals and one assist during his first campaign in the top flight. Pisa finished dead last in the league, so barring a surprise transfer back into the top flight, Moreo is set for Serie B in 2026/27.