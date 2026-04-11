Stefano Moreo News: Passable outing against Roma

Moreo recorded one shot (one on goal), three crosses (one accurate) and one chance created and drew one foul in Friday's 3-0 loss to Roma.

Moreo starred as the lone striker in this one and led his side in crosses, but wasn't busier or more dangerous than usual in the final third. He has found the target once in the last 10 rounds. He has swung in at least one delivery in three tilts in a row, totaling five (one accurate) and posting two key passes and three interceptions over that span.