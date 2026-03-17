Stefano Moreo News: Scores in 3-1 win

Moreo scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 win versus Cagliari.

Moreo scored as his side went on to win 3-1 at home to Cagliari. This was his sixth goal of the season, having failed to score in the last six games. The goal came from the penalty spot within the first 10 minutes of the game and gave Pisa a platform to build. He took three shots in the game, his seventh time reaching that number this year.