Stefano Sabelli News: Five crosses Sunday

Sabelli generated five crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Sunday's 2-1 win over Roma.

Sabelli started Sunday's match, just his sixth start of the season and his first since Jan. 18. He recorded a season-high five crosses, although none were accurate, and he took his first two corners of the season. He contributed well on the defensive end too as he recorded three clearances, one interception, one tackle and one blocked shot as he played the full 90 minutes for the first time this season.