Stefano Sabelli headshot

Stefano Sabelli News: Holds his own against Inter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2025

Sabelli generated two crosses (zero accurate), six clearances, one interception, and one tackle (one won) in Saturday's 1-0 defeat to Inter Milan.

Sabelli replaced Koni de Winter in the XI and had a strong defensive performance in the narrow loss. He'll stay in the mix even though the Genoa defense is healthier relative to his recent run of starts. He has totaled eight crosses (zero accurate), 15 tackles (nine won), three interceptions and 15 clearances in his last five displays.

Stefano Sabelli
Genoa
