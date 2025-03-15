Stefano Sabelli News: Logs four interceptions versus Lecce

Sabelli created one scoring chance and recorded two tackles (one won), one clearance and four interceptions in Friday's 2-1 win versus Lecce.

Sabelli got the call over Brooke Norten-Cuffy to replace Mattia Bani, with Koni de Winter moving to center-back, and was sturdy but didn't attack a lot. The starter isn't dealing with a severe injury and could be back after the break. He has registered eight crosses (zero accurate), seven tackles (five won), five interceptions and 14 clearances in his last five showings (four starts) but also didn't play in two of the last four rounds.