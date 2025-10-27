Sabelli was having a solid although unimpressive game, helping his side to hold the opposition scoreless for an hour but then, in the 63rd minute, the defender was very unfortunate when he saw the ball going into his own net after hitting his leg while he was trying to prevent an opponent to pick up a cross at the far post. The fact that his peripheral numbers weren't exactly the ones from a high-end defender just hurt his fantasy output even more. However, the versatility and the veteran leadership will also help Sabelli finding a place in Genoa's lineup.