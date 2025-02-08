Stefano Sabelli News: Serviceable versus Torino

Sabelli drew one foul and had three crosses (zero accurate), four clerances and two tackles (one tackle) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Torino.

Sabelli was good on both ends and came away with a well-rounded stat line. It remains to be seen whether he'll continue starting as Koni De Winter will return from suspension in the next game and Mattia Bani will be healthier. He has notched three key passes, eight crosses (one accurate), 14 tackles (eight won) and nine clearances in the last five matches (three starts).