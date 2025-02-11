Fantasy Soccer
Stefano Sensi headshot

Stefano Sensi News: Scores consolation from the spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 11, 2025

Sensi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 5-1 loss versus Lazio.

Sensi scored his first goal of the season in a 30-minute sub appearance. He stepped up to the penalty in the 86th minute with his team already 4-0 down. His goal was then cancelled out even further when another goal came in the 88th minute.

Stefano Sensi
Monza
