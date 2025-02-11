Stefano Sensi News: Scores consolation from the spot

Sensi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 5-1 loss versus Lazio.

Sensi scored his first goal of the season in a 30-minute sub appearance. He stepped up to the penalty in the 86th minute with his team already 4-0 down. His goal was then cancelled out even further when another goal came in the 88th minute.