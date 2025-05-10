Stefano Turati Injury: Good to go for Udinese meeting

Turati (illness) made Monza's squad list to face Udinese on Sunday.

Turati has shaken off an illness that cost him the previous match, but it remains to be seen whether he'll return on goal or if the coach will stick with his deputy Semuel Pizzignacco, since they have already been relegated. He has given up 10 goals and made 15 saves in his last five starts, with no clean sheets.