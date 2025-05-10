Fantasy Soccer
Stefano Turati Injury: Good to go for Udinese meeting

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Turati (illness) made Monza's squad list to face Udinese on Sunday.

Turati has shaken off an illness that cost him the previous match, but it remains to be seen whether he'll return on goal or if the coach will stick with his deputy Semuel Pizzignacco, since they have already been relegated. He has given up 10 goals and made 15 saves in his last five starts, with no clean sheets.

