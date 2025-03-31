Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Stefano Turati headshot

Stefano Turati News: Concedes three in away loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2025

Turati registered one save and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-0 defeat against Cagliari.

Turati conceded three goals for the third away game in a row, and all four games where he has conceded three or more have come since January 18th. With only one save, this is the fewest saves in the last nine matches with four or more saves coming in six of the last nine games.

Stefano Turati
Monza
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now