Stefano Turati News: Concedes three in away loss
Turati registered one save and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-0 defeat against Cagliari.
Turati conceded three goals for the third away game in a row, and all four games where he has conceded three or more have come since January 18th. With only one save, this is the fewest saves in the last nine matches with four or more saves coming in six of the last nine games.
