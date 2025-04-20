Stefano Turati News: Gives up one goal versus Napoli
Turati made four saves and conceded one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Napoli.
Turati batted away a few menacing attempts but came out with the wrong timing on a cross, allowing Scott McTominay to bag a relatively easier header. He has surrendered nine goals and made 17 saves in the last five matches, with no clean sheets. Monza will face Juventus away next Sunday.
