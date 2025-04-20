Fantasy Soccer
Stefano Turati headshot

Stefano Turati News: Gives up one goal versus Napoli

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Turati made four saves and conceded one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Napoli.

Turati batted away a few menacing attempts but came out with the wrong timing on a cross, allowing Scott McTominay to bag a relatively easier header. He has surrendered nine goals and made 17 saves in the last five matches, with no clean sheets. Monza will face Juventus away next Sunday.

Stefano Turati
Monza
