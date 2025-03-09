Stefano Turati News: Gives up three goals against Inter
Turati registered seven saves and one clearance and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 defeat to Inter Milan.
Turati swatted away a host of attempts on goal, but Inter eventually revved up and completed their comeback with the help of an own goal. He has been fine personally but is stuck behind a sieve-like defense. He has surrendered goals, made 19 saves and kept one clean sheet in the last four rounds. Monza will face Parma at home Saturday.
