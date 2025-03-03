Stefano Turati News: Makes five saves in defeat
Turati made five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Torino.
Turati allowed two goals Sunday but made five saves in a solid individual effort. His contributions were not enough to secure points for a backline that has struggled all season. He will try to deliver a stronger performance Saturday in what will be a difficult challenge against Inter Milan.
