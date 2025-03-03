Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Stefano Turati headshot

Stefano Turati News: Makes five saves in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 3, 2025

Turati made five saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Torino.

Turati allowed two goals Sunday but made five saves in a solid individual effort. His contributions were not enough to secure points for a backline that has struggled all season. He will try to deliver a stronger performance Saturday in what will be a difficult challenge against Inter Milan.

Stefano Turati
Monza
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now