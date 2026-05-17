Stefano Turati News: Makes starting XI

Turati (illness) is in the starting XI for Sunday's clash against Lecce.

Turati appears to have shaken off the illness after going unmentioned among the players set to miss the weekend's fixture by coach Fabio Grosso, with the goalkeeper reclaiming his place between the posts ahead of Arijanet Muric in what has been a shared role down the stretch. The shot-stopper has been in solid form when called upon, keeping two clean sheets in his last three starts while making eight saves and conceding just one goal over that span, and his return to the starting role is a welcome development for a Sassuolo side heading into a crucial clash against Lecce. His ability to shake off the illness in time ensures the coaching staff have their preferred option available between the posts for the weekend.