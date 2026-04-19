Stefano Turati News: Two saves in win
Turati made two saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 2-1 victory against Como.
Turati made his first start since the opening Serie A matchday and recorded two saves while conceding one goal in Friday s 2-1 win against Como, helping his side bounce back after the previous defeat. The goalkeeper will look to maintain that momentum against Fiorentina if he retains the starting role ahead of Arijanet Muric.
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