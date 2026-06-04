Stepan Chaloupek News: Expected to play at World Cup

Chaloupek should be among his national team's primary defensive assets after receiving his first World Cup call-up following a solid club campaign.

Chaloupek enters the World Cup as one of Czechia's emerging defensive talents after breaking into the senior national team rotation over the last year. The 23-year-old gained valuable experience with Slavia Prague in European competition, recording a goal over eight UEFA Champions League appearances (six starts) while displaying his aerial presence and ball-winning skill. His fantasy value is likely to come from defensive stats such as clearances, interceptions and recoveries rather than attacking production. However, his size and ability to join attacking set pieces could still give him occasional upside in the opposing box, a possibility that is reinforced by his production of seven goals and two assists over the latest Czech league season.