Stephan El Shaarawy Injury: Dinged up in Napoli bout

El Shaarawy had one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in 55 minutes before exiting Sunday's match versus Napoli due to an ankle injury, Gianluca DI Marzio reported.

El Shaarawy had a pretty lively display but limped off after getting roughed up by a tackle by an opponent. He'll be re-evaluated ahead of a midweek Coppa Italia game. He was filling in for Paulo Dybala who got a breather in this one.