Stephan El Shaarawy Injury: Set to be back against Juventus

El Shaarawy (Achilles) has been ramping up in training and is poised to be available for Sunday's bout with Juventus, Sky Italy reported.

El Shaarawy is slated to return after missing six weeks because of an Achilles injury and will provide some depth in a pair of roles behind Lorenzo Pellegrini, Bryan Zaragoza, Paulo Dybala (knee) and Wesley. He has started once in his last five displays, assisting once and adding seven shots (two on target), six chances created and seven crosses (zero accurate). He has mostly operated as a super-sub throughout the campaign, getting the nod on five occasions.