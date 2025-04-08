Stephan El Shaarawy News: Four shots in 1-1 draw

El Shaarawy registered four shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Juventus.

El Shaarawy attempted four shots but failed to score. This was the winger's first Serie A start since February 9th where he played under 60 minutes. So far this season he has only played a full 90 minutes on three occasions. This was only the fourth time this season that he has attempted four or more shots.