Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Stephan El Shaarawy headshot

Stephan El Shaarawy News: Four shots in 1-1 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

El Shaarawy registered four shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Juventus.

El Shaarawy attempted four shots but failed to score. This was the winger's first Serie A start since February 9th where he played under 60 minutes. So far this season he has only played a full 90 minutes on three occasions. This was only the fourth time this season that he has attempted four or more shots.

Stephan El Shaarawy
Roma
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now