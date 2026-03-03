Stephan El Shaarawy News: Not fielded against Juventus

El Shaarawy (Achilles) was an unused sub in Sunday's 3-3 draw versus Juventus.

El Shaarawy recovered from a lingering injury that sidelined him for two months, but he wasn't inserted in this one. He faces more competition than the last time he was healthy since Roma added Bryan Zaragoza and Robinio Vaz in January and Kostas Tsimikas and Angelino have gotten healthy.