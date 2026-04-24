Stephan Zagadou Injury: ACL injury confirmed

Zagadou (knee) has been confirmed with a torn cruciate ligament after an MRI on Thursday, ending his season and ruling him out for several months with a recovery expected to keep him sidelined well into next campaign, according to Benjamin Quarez of Le Parisien.

Zagadou had been unable to walk off the training pitch on Wednesday, and the scan delivered the worst possible news for one of the most exciting young defenders to emerge in Ligue 1 this season. The 17-year-old had established himself in coach Didier Digard's group with five starts since late January and earned two France U19 caps, making this a devastating blow for a player who had been one of Le Havre's genuine revelations this campaign. With a recovery estimated around nine months, Zagadou will miss the remainder of this season and the opening stages of the 2026/27 campaign as well.