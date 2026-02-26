Stephan Zagadou Injury: Available against PSG

Zagadou (hamstring) is an option again for Saturday's clash against PSG, coach Didier Digard said in the press conference, according to Doyens Media.

Zagadou sat out the last match with a hamstring issue, but he's now fully recovered and back in the mix for Saturday's showdown against PSG. The center back had been a steady presence in the starting XI before the setback and is expected to regain his spot in the heart of the defense now that he's cleared to go. That said, he could face legitimate competition for minutes if Ayumu Seko (ribs) makes his return.