Stephan Zagadou Injury: Doubtful against Nantes

Zagadou is battling a hamstring issue and is up in the air for Sunday's showdown against Nantes. The center-back will be evaluated after the final training session to determine whether he is fit enough to make the squad. If he cannot go, coach Didier Digard will be forced to reshuffle his back line once again amid a growing injury list that continues to test the squad's depth.