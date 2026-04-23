Stephan Zagadou Injury: Suffers injury in training

Zagadou (ankle/knee) was forced to leave training and return to the dressing room unable to walk on Wednesday, leaving his availability for Sunday's clash against Metz seriously in doubt, according to INFOS HAC.

Zagadou suffered what seemed to be a significant injury in team training Wednesday and while the exact nature of the injury remains unclear with no official communication yet from the club, the sight of Zagadou unable to walk off the pitch is a deeply concerning sign heading into the weekend. His potential absence is a major blow for Le Havre given that he was expected to start in the back line to cover for the suspended Arouna Sangante, leaving coach Didier Digard potentially short of defensive options. If Zagadou cannot go, Digard may be forced to revert to a back four setup and bring in an additional midfielder against the Grenats rather than maintain his usual defensive structure.