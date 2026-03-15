Stephan Zagadou headshot

Stephan Zagadou News: Picks up red card

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2026

Zagadou was shown a red card in the 55th minute of Sunday's match against Lyon.

Zagadou would go in for a tackle and take out an opposing forward, forcing the defender off due to a red card. This is rough for the defense, as he has started in five of their past six games, losing a recent starter for at least a game. That said, Yanis Zouaoui will likely return to a starting role with Zagadou out.

Stephan Zagadou
Le Havre
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