Stephan Zagadou News: Picks up red card

Zagadou was shown a red card in the 55th minute of Sunday's match against Lyon.

Zagadou would go in for a tackle and take out an opposing forward, forcing the defender off due to a red card. This is rough for the defense, as he has started in five of their past six games, losing a recent starter for at least a game. That said, Yanis Zouaoui will likely return to a starting role with Zagadou out.