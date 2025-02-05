Fantasy Soccer
Stephano Carrillo News: Signs with Feyenoord

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 5, 2025

Carrillo has completed a transfer to Feyenoord from Santos Laguna, according to his new club.

Carrillo has found a new club after a few seasons with Santos, as he has gone across the pond to join Feyenoord. He has started in four of his 12 appearances this season, although he has yet to see a goal contract. That said, he will likely see more of a rotational role, as he is unlikely to see a starting spot at forward.

