Stephen Afrifa Injury: Questionable for opener

Afrifa (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's season opener against San Jose, according to the MLS injury report.

Afrifa is listed as questionable for Saturday's season opener against San Jose Earthquakes as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring issue. The forward is trending toward a game-time call and will likely need to prove his fitness late in the week before a final decision is made. Even if he's ruled out, it shouldn't shake up the starting XI too much, as he primarily operated as a depth piece off the bench last season.