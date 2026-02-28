Stephen Afrifa headshot

Stephen Afrifa News: On bench against Columbus

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Afrifa (hamstring) is among the substitutes for Saturday's game versus Columbus Crew.

Afrifa may be involved for the first time this season following a short injury absence. The forward failed to score or assist over nine matches played (one start) in the 2025 MLS campaign, but he'll have a chance to regain momentum in 2026. He's currently expected to serve as a backup option behind Calvin Harris and Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov on the wings.

Stephen Afrifa
Sporting Kansas City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now