Stephen Afrifa News: On bench against Columbus

Afrifa (hamstring) is among the substitutes for Saturday's game versus Columbus Crew.

Afrifa may be involved for the first time this season following a short injury absence. The forward failed to score or assist over nine matches played (one start) in the 2025 MLS campaign, but he'll have a chance to regain momentum in 2026. He's currently expected to serve as a backup option behind Calvin Harris and Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov on the wings.