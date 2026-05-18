Stephen Afrifa headshot

Stephen Afrifa News: Scores winner Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Afrifa scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Austin FC.

Afrifa scored the match-winning goal Saturday, an unassisted strike in the 82nd minute just three minutes after Manu Garcia tied the match at 1-1. It was the only shot Afrifa took in the match, and it marked his first goal of the season. He also won one duel and committed two fouls in his 15 minutes off the bench.

Stephen Afrifa
Sporting Kansas City
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