Stephen Afrifa News: Scores winner Saturday

Afrifa scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Austin FC.

Afrifa scored the match-winning goal Saturday, an unassisted strike in the 82nd minute just three minutes after Manu Garcia tied the match at 1-1. It was the only shot Afrifa took in the match, and it marked his first goal of the season. He also won one duel and committed two fouls in his 15 minutes off the bench.