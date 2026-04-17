Stephen Eustaquio Injury: Nearing return
Eustaquio (leg) is expected to return to Los Angeles on Friday and potentially play during the upcoming double game week, Josh Gross of SoCal Sports reports.
Eustaquio is presumably fit again but may be sidelined for one more game after spending the last few weeks in Portugal rehabbing with FC Porto's medical staff. His return will give a midfield boost to both LAFC and the Canadian national team less than two months before the World Cup. On the other hand, Mathieu Choiniere will be at risk of dropping to a substitute role when Eustaquio is cleared to start in league play.
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