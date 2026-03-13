Stephen Eustaquio Injury: Out with leg injury

Eustaquio is out for the time being due to a leg injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Eustaquio will not make the squad Saturday, and it will result in a major loss for his club, suffering from a leg injury. They will now be left without a starter for the first three games of the season, forcing a change in the defensive portion of the midfield. There will be big shoes to fill after Eustaquio already bagged two goal contributions this season, with Mathieu Choiniere looking to be a lead replacement for the time being.