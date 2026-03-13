Stephen Eustaquio headshot

Stephen Eustaquio Injury: Out with leg injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Eustaquio is out for the time being due to a leg injury, according to the MLS injury report.

Eustaquio will not make the squad Saturday, and it will result in a major loss for his club, suffering from a leg injury. They will now be left without a starter for the first three games of the season, forcing a change in the defensive portion of the midfield. There will be big shoes to fill after Eustaquio already bagged two goal contributions this season, with Mathieu Choiniere looking to be a lead replacement for the time being.

Stephen Eustaquio
Los Angeles Football Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephen Eustaquio See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephen Eustaquio See More
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Dec. 13
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Dec. 13
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
December 12, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday Nov. 7
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday Nov. 7
Author Image
Jack Burkart
November 6, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 25
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 25
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
October 25, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, March 14
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday, March 14
Author Image
Dane Shinault
March 13, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Sunday, Nov. 27
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Sunday, Nov. 27
Author Image
Jack Burkart
November 26, 2022