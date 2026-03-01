Stephen Eustaquio News: First LAFC goal doubles lead

Eustaquio scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-0 victory against Houston Dynamo.

Eustaquio netted his first goal for LAFC in the 56th minute, stretching the lead to two and giving the visitors some real breathing room. He perfectly timed his run to the top of the box and buried a composed finish into the bottom left corner off Marco Delgado's feed, cashing in as LAFC punished Houston's disarray following the red cards. Outside of the strike, he dictated the tempo in midfield with sharp ball movement and smart positioning, adding one tackle, one interception and three clearances to cap off a complete performance.