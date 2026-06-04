Stephen Eustaquio headshot

Stephen Eustaquio News: Likely starter for Canada

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 4, 2026

Eustaquio is set to be a likely starter for Canada at the 2026 World Cup.

Eustaquio returns with Canada for a second World Cup but will likely see a much bigger role this campaign, with the midfielder a likely starter alongside Ismael Kone. He enters the tournament with one assist and one goal in his 10 appearances (seven starts) with LAFC this campaign, a decent stat line for a more defensive midfielder. That said, he will likely maintain a similar role with Canada as a holding midfielder or an anchor, with Kone moving up the field more than Eustaquio. His production levels could then be quite limited if this is the case, seeing the ball at his feet a decent amount, but not too much around the net.

Stephen Eustaquio
Los Angeles Football Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephen Eustaquio See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Stephen Eustaquio See More
2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers: Penalties, Corners & Free Kicks by Team
SOC
2026 World Cup Set-Piece Takers: Penalties, Corners & Free Kicks by Team
Rotowire Staff
24 days ago
2026 World Cup Group B Preview: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
SOC
2026 World Cup Group B Preview: Canada, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Qatar and Switzerland Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics
Author Image
Pierre Courtin
45 days ago
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Dec. 13
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Dec. 13
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
December 12, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday Nov. 7
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Tuesday Nov. 7
Author Image
Jack Burkart
November 6, 2023
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 25
SOC
DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 25
Author Image
Ryan Belongia
October 25, 2023