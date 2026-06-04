Stephen Eustaquio News: Likely starter for Canada
Eustaquio is set to be a likely starter for Canada at the 2026 World Cup.
Eustaquio returns with Canada for a second World Cup but will likely see a much bigger role this campaign, with the midfielder a likely starter alongside Ismael Kone. He enters the tournament with one assist and one goal in his 10 appearances (seven starts) with LAFC this campaign, a decent stat line for a more defensive midfielder. That said, he will likely maintain a similar role with Canada as a holding midfielder or an anchor, with Kone moving up the field more than Eustaquio. His production levels could then be quite limited if this is the case, seeing the ball at his feet a decent amount, but not too much around the net.
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