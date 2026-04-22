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Stephen Eustaquio News: On bench in Colorado match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 22, 2026 at 7:12pm

Eustaquio (leg) is on the bench Wednesday against Colorado Rapids.

Eustaquio is an option again after completing his recovery from a leg injury that forced him to miss the previous five league contests. While he's likely to make a gradual return before regaining his starting spot, his contribution should give the team an all-around boost. Mathieu Choiniere may see his playing time threatened by Eustaquio's return.

Stephen Eustaquio
Los Angeles Football Club
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