Stephen Eustaquio News: On bench in Colorado match
Eustaquio (leg) is on the bench Wednesday against Colorado Rapids.
Eustaquio is an option again after completing his recovery from a leg injury that forced him to miss the previous five league contests. While he's likely to make a gradual return before regaining his starting spot, his contribution should give the team an all-around boost. Mathieu Choiniere may see his playing time threatened by Eustaquio's return.
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