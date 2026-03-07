Stephen Eustaquio News: Provides assist in victory

Eustaquio assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-0 victory against FC Dallas.

Eustaquio set up David Martinez's winner in Saturday's victory against Dallas, picking him out centrally before the forward curled home a long-range strike. He also pushed forward for an early attempt that was blocked and played a key role in helping LAFC control extended spells of possession. The midfielder once again showed his engine in the middle of the park with four tackles and three interceptions, both his best marks of the season so far. Eustaquio now has one goal and one assist through his first three appearances with the Black and Gold and should keep that rhythm going as he's expected to remain an undisputed starter throughout the campaign.